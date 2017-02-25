Alderman makes challenge for Chicago Polar Plunge

CHICAGO (WLS) --The 17th Annual Chicago Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Chicago is coming up on March 5, 2017 at North Avenue Beach.
The event helps 6,800 athletes involved the Special Olympics. Chicago Alderman Matt O'Shea wants to make this year's event even bigger. He's challenging sports teams and students from Mount Carmel, Brother Rice, Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, Marist, Morgan Park, Mother McAuley, Saint Ignatius, Saint Laurence, Saint Rita and Saint Xavier University to join in him in jumping in Lake Michigan.
You can register to join the Chicago Polar Plunge through March 3. Participants are asked to fundraise a minimum of $200 for Special Olympics. Students participating through Alderman O'Shea's challenge are offered a discounted $100 rate. In addition, any school with a minimum of 20 students will receive free transportation to and from the event.
Alderman O'Shea is also hosting a celebratory pizza party for all students participating. Any students interested in this challenge should email mattoshea@the19thward.com.
Alderman Matt O'Shea and Kyra Signorelli from the Mother McAuley High School Basketball Team visited ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the Polar Plunge, and the challenge to young people.
Chicago Polar Plunge, benefiting Special Olympics Chicago
Date: March 5, 2017
Hours: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Address: North Avenue Beach/1600 North Lake Shore Drive
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free to watch; $200 fundraising fee required for plungers
Deadline to register: online through Friday, March 3; or onsite.
Is this open to the public? Yes, open to watch. Must register to plunge.