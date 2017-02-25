SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Alderman makes challenge for Chicago Polar Plunge

EMBED </>More News Videos

The 17th Annual Chicago Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Chicago is coming up on March 5, 2017 at North Avenue Beach. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 17th Annual Chicago Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Chicago is coming up on March 5, 2017 at North Avenue Beach.

The event helps 6,800 athletes involved the Special Olympics. Chicago Alderman Matt O'Shea wants to make this year's event even bigger. He's challenging sports teams and students from Mount Carmel, Brother Rice, Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, Marist, Morgan Park, Mother McAuley, Saint Ignatius, Saint Laurence, Saint Rita and Saint Xavier University to join in him in jumping in Lake Michigan.

You can register to join the Chicago Polar Plunge through March 3. Participants are asked to fundraise a minimum of $200 for Special Olympics. Students participating through Alderman O'Shea's challenge are offered a discounted $100 rate. In addition, any school with a minimum of 20 students will receive free transportation to and from the event.

Alderman O'Shea is also hosting a celebratory pizza party for all students participating. Any students interested in this challenge should email mattoshea@the19thward.com.

Alderman Matt O'Shea and Kyra Signorelli from the Mother McAuley High School Basketball Team visited ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the Polar Plunge, and the challenge to young people.

Chicago Polar Plunge, benefiting Special Olympics Chicago
Date: March 5, 2017
Hours: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Address: North Avenue Beach/1600 North Lake Shore Drive
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free to watch; $200 fundraising fee required for plungers
Deadline to register: online through Friday, March 3; or onsite.
Is this open to the public? Yes, open to watch. Must register to plunge.
Related Topics:
societyspecial olympicsfundraiserchicago proudcommunityChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Woodridge hosts Special Olympics Skating Championships
Bus company helps Special Olympians left without transportation
Special Olympics program left without buses due to Indiana law
Remembering Special Olympics World Games gold medalist Olivia Quigley
More special olympics
SOCIETY
Woman says contractor painted deck without permission, demanded payment
Syrian immigrants reunited with 4-year-old daughter in Chicago
Chicago firefighters surprise boy, 4, with terminal cancer
Young stroke survivor speaks at Go Red for Women luncheon
More Society
Top Stories
Police investigate apparent break-in at Tinley Park dealership
2 slain in Woodlawn as Chicago passes 100 homicides this year
Audio sheds light on deadly Hammond police chase, crash
Woman missing from Streator found safe
2 more charged in triple shooting that killed toddler
Kanari Gentry-Bowers' funeral held in Washington Park
Woman says contractor painted deck without permission, demanded payment
Show More
Learning about lactose intolerance
CPD: 81 arrests made in overnight raids
Single mom's tax return message goes viral
White House blocks news organizations from press briefing
Police: 66 marijuana plants found in Carpentersville home
More News
Top Video
Learning about lactose intolerance
Woman says contractor painted deck without permission, demanded payment
Kanari Gentry-Bowers' funeral held in Washington Park
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video