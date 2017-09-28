SOCIETY

Widow of 'American Sniper' Chris Kyle shares strong message in response to NFL protests

American Sniper widow responds to NFL protests (WPVI)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Taya Kyle, the widow of "American Sniper" Chris Kyle posted a strong message to the NFL on her Facebook page talking about the recent protests by players.

Part of the message read, "Your desire to focus on division and anger has shattered what many people loved most about the sport."

Taya went on to say she hopes the NFL works on building bridges, but it would involve "getting off their knees and getting to work though."


President Donald Trump made headlines since his comments Friday night on NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem. In response to his comments, more than 200 NFL players took a knee or sat down during Sunday's games.

