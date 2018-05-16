SOCIETY

Barack and Michelle Obama greet foundation's fellows on South Side

"You could not find a more exciting group of young people," Barack Obama said Wednesday as he greeting the first class of Obama Foundation fellows. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama were in Chicago Wednesday afternoon to greet the inaugural class of Obama Foundation fellows.

The group 20 people from around the globe met Obama at the Stony Island Arts Bank in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

"You could not find a more exciting group of young people than the folks right here. And I want to welcome you all to the South Side of Chicago," Obama said Wednesday.

He visited the group at about noon and Michelle Obama met with the group later.



The 20 fellows were picked from 20,000 applications. They are all working to improve their communities.

"The mission of the foundation is to inspire, empower and connect a generation of civic leaders," said David Simas, CEO of the Obama Foundation. "When you look at these 20, they personify and are the exemplar of the type of leaders that the president and Mrs. Obama were thinking about."

The fellows have been meeting all week. They were at Starved Rock since Sunday evening and they wrap up Thursday evening.

This is the first of four meetings of the fellows during their two-year fellowship.

Click here to see full list of 2018 Obama Foundation fellows

For more info, visit: obama.org

