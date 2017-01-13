  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: U.S. Department of Justice to release CPD report... at 10AM
SOCIETY

Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice in open letter
EMBED </>More News Videos

Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager are giving Malia and Sasha advice as they get ready to leave Washington.

President Barack Obama and his family will be leaving The White House soon, and the daughters of former President George W. Bush sent a letter to Malia and Sasha, giving them advice as they leave Washington.

In the letter published on Time Thursday, the Bush twins, who are now 35, tell Malia and Sasha Obama that as "former First Children," they'll be taking a position they "didn't seek and one with no guidelines."

"You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years," wrote Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager.

"We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease," they wrote.

Bush and Hager encouraged Malia and Sasha to enjoy college and make mistakes.

"Learn who you are. Make mistakes-you are allowed to."

They also discussed their family-like rapport with the secret service staff.

"We stay in touch with our Secret Service. They were part of growing up for us: there for first dates, first days and even an engagement and a honeymoon. We know it wasn't always easy-the two of you and the two of us were teenagers trailed by men in backpacks-but they put their lives on hold for us," they wrote.

The Obama family is set to leave The White House one week from today.
Related Topics:
societypoliticsthe white houseobama familypresident barack obamau.s. & worldgeorge w. bushWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Fun facts about the number 13
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
Cubs thank CPD's 19th District on Caravan tour
More Society
Top Stories
US Department of Justice to deliver CPD report
Evanston police dashcam video released of Northwestern student's arrest
Woman sexually assaulted near Chicago police station
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
Michael Jackson episode pulled after backlash over white actor
Lady Liberty has new face on anniversary coin
AAA reveals top vacation spots
Show More
6 children killed in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
South Shore passengers stuck for more than 5 hours
Obama surprises Joe Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom
I-Team Investigation: Vibrating vehicle
Russian news site interrupts C-SPAN
More News
Top Video
US Department of Justice to deliver CPD report
Evanston police dashcam video released of Northwestern student's arrest
Woman sexually assaulted near Chicago police station
6 children killed in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
More Video