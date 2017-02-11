Charity dinner for Middle East orphans

NORTHLAKE, Ill. (WLS) --St. John the Baptist Melkite Church in Northlake, Ill., is making sure orphans in the Middle East have everything they need for a happier life. The church is hosting its 15th Annual Valentine's Day Charity Dinner on February 11, 2017. Each year, the charity dinner benefits a new country to receive the charity proceeds.
The Valentine's Day Charity Dinner features a personalized menu of authentic homemade Middle Eastern cuisine. There are also live musical performances, raffle prizes and more.
JoAnn Fakhouri and Charlie Ferraye, who are helping coordinate the charity dinner, joined Eyewitness News to talk about the event and how the money raised helps communities half a world away.
St. John's 15th Annual Valentine's Day Charity Dinner
Date: February 11, 2017
Hours: 7:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m.
Address: 200 E. North Avenue, Northlake, Il. 60164
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $75
Deadline to register: February 10
Is this open to the public? Yes
Will people still be able to register/ buy tickets/ attend the morning of our segment? No due to a limited space we are sold out.
Where? Stjohnmelkite.com