Chicago area marking Memorial Day with ceremonies, parades

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago area is marking this Memorial Day with a series of ceremonies and parades across the area Monday.
In Chicago, a former Vietnam prisoner of war will lead a wreath-laying ceremony in Grant Park.
Retired Major General John L. Borling was a fighter pilot who was shot down during Vietnam. He spent several years as a P-O-W.
Borling will lead Monday's ceremony at the General John A. Logan Monument.
General Logan was a Civil War general who started Decoration Day, which later became known as Memorial Day.
Also in Chicago, the South Side Memorial Day Parade will start at St. Leo's Residence For Veterans, 7750 S. Emerald Ave., and end with a wreath ceremony back at the home's garden at 11 a.m.
In the suburbs, the 99th Annual Memorial Day in Arlington Heights gets underway with a parade at 9:30 a.m. followed by a ceremony at Memorial Park at Chesnut and Fremont streets at 11 a.m.
The predicted near-record heat sparked the cancellation of the Naperville Memorial Day Parade, which was scheduled for Monday morning, city officials said late Sunday. Even though there is no parade, the public is invited to come to Central Park for a Memorial Day ceremony at 11:00 a.m.