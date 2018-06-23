CHICAGO PROUD

Chicago Cares volunteers spruce up CPS schools for serve-a-thon

Volunteers with the Chicago Cares Serve-a-thon helped spruce up Chicago Public Schools buildings and campuses. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Nearly 5,000 volunteers helped beautiful and fix up some Chicago Public Schools buildings on Saturday as part of the annual Chicago Cares Serve-a-thon.

"It feels great to change the school you come into and see the result when you leave," said volunteer Kirsten Crittle.

"I felt that with all the negativity that's going on in our city, I figured this was a way for me to contribute," said first-time volunteer Gloria Brown.

This is the event's 25th year and is hosted by Chicago Cares, the city's largest volunteer organization which seeks to make a difference in just one day.

"What we hope is that education about a neighborhood and a community that they never would have been to, they never would have learned about, and meeting people," said Jenne Myers, of Chicago Cares.

The day of service event began in the morning at Daley Plaza, and then volunteers spanned out across the city, concentrating their efforts on the city's South and West sides to spruce up neighborhood schools.

"We save about $3 million in facility funds by having Chicago Cares come out to our schools," said CPS CEO Janice Jackson.

One of the schools was Little Village High School, which houses four separate high schools. The campus got a much-needed facelift with some painting, planting, and cleaning, while other volunteers build picnic tables and benches.
