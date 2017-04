EMBED >More News Videos Black Girls Break Bread, Part 2

A new Chicago organization brings black women from all walks of life together for inspiration, conversation, support and great food.The three founders of Black Girls Break Bread joined us in studio to talk more about why there's a need for their gatherings and two college students chatted about their experiences with the group.For more about Black Girls Break Bread, visit: http://blackgirlsbreakbread.com/ FOR YOUR CHANCE TO PURCHASE DISCOUNTED TICKETS TO JUNE'S EVENT, CLICK HERE AND ENTER THE CODE 'WCL':