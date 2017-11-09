SOCIETY

Chicago United Bridge Awards celebrate city's diverse business community

A celebration was held Thursday evening of Chicago?s diverse business community. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A celebration was held Thursday evening of Chicago's diverse business community.

The annual Chicago United Bridge Awards honored this year's 50 business leaders of color.

ABC7's Stacey Baca served as the event's emcee.
