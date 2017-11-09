Chicago United Bridge Awards celebrate city's diverse business community

Today's Top Stories
A celebration was held Thursday evening of Chicago?s diverse business community. (WLS)
WLS
Thursday, November 09, 2017 10:44PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A celebration was held Thursday evening of Chicago's diverse business community.
The annual Chicago United Bridge Awards honored this year's 50 business leaders of color.
ABC7's Stacey Baca served as the event's emcee.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago