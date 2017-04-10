  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
PETS

Cute of Creepy? California couple renews vows surrounded by hundreds of cats

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jay and Charity Jones celebrated 15 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows at the Cat House on the Kings near Parlier. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
The Cat House on the Kings is celebrating a major milestone by commemorating a one-of-a-kind couple in a unique way.

Jay and Charity Jones celebrated 15 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows at the cat sanctuary. The couple got married in 2002 and decided instead of having children they would devote their lives to their cats.

It's the first ever wedding vow renewal for the Cat House on the Kings and the owner Lynea Lattanzio officiated the private service.

The Cat House on the Kings is California's largest no-cage, no-kill, lifetime cat sanctuary, and adoption center.
