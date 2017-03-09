SOCIETY

CTA, Metra providing extra service for St. Patrick's Day parade

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The CTA and Metra are providing extra service for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the city this weekend.

A large number of people will head downtown for the St. Patrick's Day Parade and the dyeing of the Chicago River on Saturday.

The CTA will run longer trains more frequently on Saturday morning and evening. Metra will also provide extra trains on eight lines. But take note: Alcohol will be banned on Metra trains Saturday.

If you can't make it downtown for the festivities, you can watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade live at 12 p.m. Saturday on ABC 7.
Related Topics:
societytransportationCTAmetraSt. Patrick's DayparadeChicagoCook County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
2017 Chicago Walk MS April 30, 2017
Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade
Chicken that stopped SF Bay Bridge traffic honored
More Society
Top Stories
Man who returned to crime after $25M award sentenced to 9 years
Chance the Rapper names CPS schools that will get $10K
VIDEO: 4-year-old girl swept off her feet by high winds
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
Convicted felon on ballot for Markham mayor
Dozens arrested in state, federal crackdown on drug dealing
Police: Man seen on video trying to lure child with 'treat'
Show More
Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indiana teens will be found
Chicago Bears releasing QB Jay Cutler
7 injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack
Wilson Red Line station on final phase of renovation
Meet the team chasing down Chicago's gun runners
More News
Photos
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos