CTA, Metra providing extra service for St. Patrick's Day parade

CHICAGO (WLS) --The CTA and Metra are providing extra service for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the city this weekend.
A large number of people will head downtown for the St. Patrick's Day Parade and the dyeing of the Chicago River on Saturday.
The CTA will run longer trains more frequently on Saturday morning and evening. Metra will also provide extra trains on eight lines. But take note: Alcohol will be banned on Metra trains Saturday.
If you can't make it downtown for the festivities, you can watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade live at 12 p.m. Saturday on ABC 7.