Planning some major online shopping on Monday? Use this guide to help you make your battle plan.
About half of those surveyed said they were planning to do at least a little shopping Monday, according to the National Retail Federation. That's compared to 70 percent who said they'd shop on Black Friday.
Happy shopping!
**Retailers listed alphabetically**
Amazon
Cyber Monday
Barnes & Noble
Cyber Monday
Bed Bath and Beyond
Cyber Monday
Belk
Cyber Monday
Best Buy
Cyber Monday
Big Lots
Cyber Monday
Costco
Cyber Monday
CVS
Holiday deals
Dick's Sporting Goods
Holiday deals
GameStop
Holiday Hub
Harbor Freight
Cyber Monday
Home Depot
Cyber Monday
J.C.Penney
Cyber Monday
K-Mart
Cyber Monday
Kohls
Cyber Monday
Lowe's
Cyber Monday
Macy's
Cyber Monday
Microsoft
Cyber Monday
Nordstrom
Cyber Monday
Office Depot
Cyber Monday
Overstock.com
Cyber Monday
Sears
Cyber Monday
ShopKo
Cyber Monday
Staples
Cyber Monday
Target
Cyber Monday
Toys R Us
Cyber Monday
Walmart
Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday 2017: Your guide to digital deals
HOLIDAY
More holiday
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories