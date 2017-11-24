SOCIETY

Demonstrators march on Mag Mile in Black Friday protest

On Black Friday as many start shopping for friends and family members, some groups are urging people to stop and think about the family of Laquan McDonald.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The teenager was shot and killed by Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014 as he was walking away from the officer, holding a knife. Activists say they're still waiting for justice. Van Dyke is facing murder charges in the case.

Demonstrators gathered at Water Tower Place for a rally Friday morning before beginning to march down Michigan Avenue. They are asking shoppers for the third year in a row to boycott stores, and they plan to block the doors of stores on the Mag Mile to get their message heard.



Several groups are coming together to stop what they say is business as usual. They trying and gain support from the public and gain community control of the police after the shooting of McDonald.

Organizers say by causing disruption along the Mag Mile on this Black Friday, they will send a message to the mayor and City Hall to make changes to the police department and demand more accountability.

The group wants to put the control in the public's hands, and want shoppers to boycott all major retailers.
