  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SOCIETY

Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health, according to spokesperson

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Former CIA director George Bush and his wife, Barbara, smile and shake hands with supporters as Bush left a Concord hotel ballroom in Concord on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 1980.</span></div>
HOUSTON, Texas --
Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health, according to a family spokesperson.

Spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that the former first lady is in comfort care at home.

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," McGrath said. "It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself -- thanks to her abiding faith -- but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

RELATED: George and Barbara Bush: A love story
EMBED More News Videos

A letter recently released by Bush 41's presidential library offers a glimpse into his tender relationship with his wife Barbara.



Barbara, wife of former President George H.W. Bush, served as first lady during his presidency from 1989 to 1993. The couple have been a fixture in the Houston community during their retirement years.

Barbara is currently the nation's oldest living First Lady.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
SOCIETY
Northside Wedding Expo helps couples plan their wedding
Where in Chicago is Meghan Markle?
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Fun facts about the number 13
More Society
Top Stories
Wisconsin man charged in Lakeview home invasion
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled in 9 states over salmonella fears
4 seriously injured in LSD crash in Gold Coast
Driver of stolen car crashes, flees in Englewood
Gay rights lawyer immolates self in NYC in ecology protest
South terminal of CTA 95th Street station re-opens after renovation
Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes
5 people wounded Saturday in shootings across Chicago
Show More
Ky. governor claims teacher protests caused child sex assault
Bon Jovi, Nina Simone, Moody Blues make it into 2018 Rock Hall of Fame
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philadelphia store goes viral
Prosecutors: Texas man killed girlfriend in Chicago after both reported missing
More News