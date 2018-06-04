Funeral held for Chicago political pioneer Desiree Tate

The life and legacy of African American political pioneer Desiree Tate was honored Monday.Former first lady Michelle Obama and Valerie Jarrett were among those attending a celebration of life for Tate during her homegoing service at Trinity United Church of Christ on Chicago's South Side.Mayor Rahm Emmanuel also paid tribute as she served as a consultant to his administration, as well as several Chicago mayoral administrations.Tate, who died last week at the age of 62, was a central figure in the effort to bring the Obama Presidential Center to Chicago and served as an aide to the laet Mayor Harold Washington, former Mayor Richard Daley and former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, D-Illinois.