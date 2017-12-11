Get into a festive mood with a holiday lights tour

CHICAGO (WLS) --You can't go anywhere in the Chicago area without seeing the festive holiday lights. From homes to landmarks there are plenty of options for you to see the colorful creations all while letting someone else do the driving!
The Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Company offers a nightly tour covering Michigan Avenue and more.
"Passenger love it, they love letting someone else do the driving and not having to worry about dealing with the traffic that's our job you just sit back enjoy the lights and ambiance and Christmas spirit," said driver Tommy Taylor.
After a quick stop for a free cupcake from Sprinkles, the tour moves on to Daley Plaza. Riders enjoy a half-hour stop here for a little shopping at Christkindlemarket and then it's on to see Chicagoland's longest running lights festival: Zoo Lights at the Lincoln Park Zoo.
The Chicago Architecture Foundation combines the city's rich history with a light tour. See how Chicago is lit up for the holiday season from a heated big tour bus while hearing stories of great Chicago architects.
These special tours continue every weekend until Christmas.
But if it's a wow you're looking for head to Naperville for the annual Holiday Lights Trolley Tour.
Annette Wehrli, the owner of Naperville Trolley explained, "This has become a huge tradition for many. We have many groups that take the tour every year they alternate southern and northern tours."
"It's really gorgeous, it really brings the holiday spirit out when you're in with a group and you're seeing the efforts that people put in to making this whole season enjoyable," said Jack Tenison who joined on a recent ride.
Tickets sell fast for all three of the tours, which last at least an hour each.