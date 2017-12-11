  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
SOCIETY

Get into a festive mood with a holiday lights tour

EMBED </>More Videos

From homes to landmarks there are plenty of options for you to see the colorful creations all while letting someone else do the driving. (WLS)

Stephen J Lewis
CHICAGO (WLS) --
You can't go anywhere in the Chicago area without seeing the festive holiday lights. From homes to landmarks there are plenty of options for you to see the colorful creations all while letting someone else do the driving!

The Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Company offers a nightly tour covering Michigan Avenue and more.

"Passenger love it, they love letting someone else do the driving and not having to worry about dealing with the traffic that's our job you just sit back enjoy the lights and ambiance and Christmas spirit," said driver Tommy Taylor.

After a quick stop for a free cupcake from Sprinkles, the tour moves on to Daley Plaza. Riders enjoy a half-hour stop here for a little shopping at Christkindlemarket and then it's on to see Chicagoland's longest running lights festival: Zoo Lights at the Lincoln Park Zoo.

The Chicago Architecture Foundation combines the city's rich history with a light tour. See how Chicago is lit up for the holiday season from a heated big tour bus while hearing stories of great Chicago architects.
These special tours continue every weekend until Christmas.

But if it's a wow you're looking for head to Naperville for the annual Holiday Lights Trolley Tour.

Annette Wehrli, the owner of Naperville Trolley explained, "This has become a huge tradition for many. We have many groups that take the tour every year they alternate southern and northern tours."

"It's really gorgeous, it really brings the holiday spirit out when you're in with a group and you're seeing the efforts that people put in to making this whole season enjoyable," said Jack Tenison who joined on a recent ride.

Tickets sell fast for all three of the tours, which last at least an hour each.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyholiday lightsChicagoLoopNaperville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
National Geographic's best photographs of 2017
ABC7 Holiday Gift Guide
Bullied Tennessee boy gets support of athletes, entertainers
Woman says she was kicked off flight for breastfeeding
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Band of snow makes evening commute slow, slippery
'The Chew' co-host accused of sexual misconduct
2 students shot, 1 fatally, outside West Side charter school
Rauner calls for Cook County assessor to resign
Port Authority explosion suspect ID'd in New York City
Ex-inmate sues sheriff after gouging his own eyes out
Woman charged in pregnant North Dakota woman's murder pleads guilty
Chicago aldermen approve $31M settlement for wrongly convicted 'Englewood 4'
Show More
'Property Brothers' fans say they were duped by scammers
Death of Grayslake teen shot in head, rescued from fire, ruled homicide
Catholics celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines
Oswego District 308 looks at school budget cuts
Man charged with having child porn while on bond for prior porn case
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Band of snow makes evening commute slow, slippery
Good Samaritan helps rescue Homewood mayor from icy lake
Oswego District 308 looks at school budget cuts
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video