On Sunday, a 17-year-old escaped from a home where she and 12 siblings had been held captive by their parents in Perris, Calif. Both parents were arrested for torture and child endangerment.At a press conference about the case, officials said one of the most important things that can be done to stop similar situations is to call and report suspected cases of abuse.Here are the signs to look for and report, especially if you spot a pattern, according to the government's Child Welfare Information Gateway Child often misses schoolChild steals or begs for food or moneyChild lacks necessary medical careChild has severe body odor and/or does not seem cleanChild does not properly dress for the weatherChild says no one is home to care for themParent/guardian and/or child abuses drugs or alcoholParent/guardian does not appear to care about the childParent/guardian exhibits bizarre behaviorChild has injuries that child and/or parent/guardian cannot explain including burns, bites, bruises, broken bones, or black eyes, especially after an absence from schoolChild seems frightened of parent/guardian and does not want to go home with themChild shrinks away from approaching adultsChild says that their parent/guardian hurt themChild and/or parent abuses animals/petsParent/guardian describes the child in a very negative wayParent/guardian uses harsh physical disciplineThere is a family history of abuseChild has trouble walking or sittingChild suddenly will not participate in physical activitiesChild says they wet the bed and/or have nightmaresChild has a sudden increased or decreased appetiteChild demonstrates unusual sexual knowledge or behaviorChild becomes pregnant or contracts a venereal disease, especially if younger than 14 years oldChild runs awayChild says they have been sexually abusedChild develops quick attachment to new environments and peopleParent/guardian severely limits child's contact with other children, especially of the opposite sexParent/guardian is secretive and keeps to themselvesParent/guardian is jealous or controllingChild exhibits extreme behavior in terms of passivity/aggression, compliance or maturityChild has delayed emotional and/or physical developmentChild has attempted suicideChild says they do not care about the parentParent consistently scolds, belittles and/or blames childParent does not show concern for solving child's problemsParent/guardian rejects child