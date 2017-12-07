SOCIETY

Pantone dubs 'inventive and imaginative' Ultra Violet 2018's Color of the Year

Ultra Violet is Pantone's Color of the Year for 2018. (Shutterstock/NASA)

CARLSTADT, NJ --
Will mythical and spiritual Ultra Violet be the color that will take the world by storm in 2018?

Pantone dubbed the blue-based purple next year's Color of the Year citing its ties to the cosmos and the intrigue and discoveries that lie ahead in the year to come. Pantone also noted the color's ties to mindfulness, spirituality and creative living.

"Nuanced and full of emotion, the depth of PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet symbolizes experimentation and non-conformity, spurring individuals to imagine their unique mark on the world, and push boundaries through creative outlets," Pantone wrote.



Each year, Pantone's consulting service identifies a hue that will lead global color trends in fashion, film, design, brand identity, art and other creative fields. Pantone's website already lists dozens of Ultra Violet-colored products ranging from furniture to earrings and even an espresso machine.

"The Pantone Color of the Year has come to mean so much more than 'what's trending' in the world of design; it's truly a reflection of what's needed in our world today," Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, explained.

Past colors include a tangy yellow-green known as Greenery, a blush pink known as Rose Quartz and a tranquil blue known as Serenity.
