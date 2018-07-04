July Fourth in Chicago: Fireworks, parades, food and fun

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3705769" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 went behind the scenes for the big fireworks celebration in Itasca.

Fireworks will light up the night skies as celebrations get underway in the city and the suburbs Wednesday night.People are flocking to Chicago's lakefront to celebrate America's birthday ahead of the big fireworks show at Navy Pier.They'll have to fight to stay cool as parts of the area are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m.But that's not stopping people from outdoor celebrations."It's a beautiful day in the city of Chicago. Any day you're outside near the lake it's a good day," said Ryan Wilkin who was on the lakefront Wednesday afternoon.Ryan Wilkin and his father, Steve, are two of the thousands that will flock to the lake front to celebrate America's birthday."It's kind of like your midway celebration. Your midway holiday," said Steve Wilkin.Leading up to the big fireworks show tonight, families were out celebrating in true Fourth of July fashion, donning their red, white and blue best."America. Red, white and blue. I just love America," said Loreathia Chambers.At 31st Street beach, there were many taking a break from the heat for a dip into Lake Michigan as others sizzled by their grills."Chicken wings, hot links, chicken legs, hot dogs and Polish sausages. I like to grill. This is my day. This is my day; this is what I do best, own this grill," said grill master William Calhoun.At Navy Pier, people took advantage of the weather to get out on the lake and enjoy the views of the city from boats or special cruise liners."This is hands down the busiest day of the year for us. This is the only day of the year where we end up reaching capacity and having to close our gates as a result so get here early," said Navy Pier Spokesperson Payal Patel.But more than the fireworks, fashion or the food, the people we spoke with say the Fourth is about celebrating freedom and family time."Nothing better than being with friends and family. No doubt about that. We work too hard and we don't spend enough time with our family," said Ryan Wilkin."You get out and enjoy life. That's what it's all about: freedom, peace, love understanding," said Lisa Tyree.The Navy Pier fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. and last about 15 minutes. Extra security measures will be in place for the large crowds, so be sure to arrive early.Have you ever wondered what it takes to make these celebrations go off without a hitch? ABC7 went behind the scenes for the big fireworks celebration in Itasca.Wynn Cramer has been setting up the fireworks show on the scene at Hamilton Lakes in Itasca for two decades. He's worked some of the biggest firework shows in the world with Melrose Pyrotechnics. He says this one ranks right up with the best as it's tightly choreographed and set to music.The annual show draws crowds from all over the Chicago area."A lot of the town is drawn for economic development and clearly the more people that see this park and the Grade A park we have now that 390 is completed, it will help bring the tenants and crowds here," said Itasca Mayor Jeff Pruyn.The show also features live music before the fireworks. Fan started gathering to claim their spot early. The local band Maggie Speaks, is going to be joined by Fran Cosmo, the lead singer from the rock group Boston at this evening's show.While the music is sure to draw fans from all over, it is definitely the fireworks that are the star of the show. The split second timing is all automated from a board.Bob Kerns retired from Melrose earlier this year, but he continues to work on this show. And will see it in person for the first time this evening.The band starts around 8 p.m.