The days of having to decide between taking a bath or eating fried chicken are over.
You can thank KFC for that. The fast food chain has teamed up with a Japanese retailer to launch a limited-edition bath bomb shaped just like a drumstick.
What better way to soak away the stress than with the soothing scent of fried chicken?
Here is the bad news: The bath bombs are only available in Japan and there are only about 100 to go around.
KFC cooks up fried chicken bath bomb
