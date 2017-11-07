SOCIETY

KFC cooks up fried chicken bath bomb

The days of having to decide between taking a bath or eating fried chicken are over.

The days of having to decide between taking a bath or eating fried chicken are over.

You can thank KFC for that. The fast food chain has teamed up with a Japanese retailer to launch a limited-edition bath bomb shaped just like a drumstick.

What better way to soak away the stress than with the soothing scent of fried chicken?

Here is the bad news: The bath bombs are only available in Japan and there are only about 100 to go around.
