Meteorologist Ginger Zee's new book 'Natural Disaster'

ABC's Ginger Zee is the first female chief meteorologist at a major network, and the road there was far from smooth.
Ginger told her story in her new book, "Natural Disaster: I Cover Them. I am One," which is an honest, touching, funny and messy look at her rise from a kid who fell in love with the weather to her dream job at ABC.
She talks about her struggles, including her fight with depression who isn't always perfect.
Ryan sat down with Ginger to talk about the book, her life and what is next.
For more on Ginger Zee, visit the ABC News website
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gingerzeetv/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ginger_zee
