SOCIETY

Naperville writer with cerebral palsy gets dream meeting with Disney

EMBED </>More News Videos

A young writer in Chicago?s western suburbs is pursuing her dreams of writing and making movies. (WLS)

By
A young writer in Chicago's western suburbs is pursuing her dreams of writing and making movies.

Even though cerebral palsy has confined her to a wheelchair and left her unable to speak, Erin Feeney has always followed her heart. An avid writer, the Naperville native has already published fairy tales.

"It's been a dream of hers to write for Disney," said her dad. "She's loved Disney since she was two or three years old."

Having heard about Erin's dream to write for Disney, she and her dad were invited to see Disney's Follow Your Heart and attend a behind the scenes meeting with a best-selling author whose credits include Follow Your Heart and Disney Junior's Doc McStuffins.

"I was able to read her work before, she's a very talented writer," said Shea Fontana, author of Disney Junior's Doc McStuffins. "It's amazing to sit down and share this passion I have and she has and talk about writing."

There were a few other surprises for Erin, including a visit by one of her favorite Disney princesses. But the ultimate happy ending to this fairy tale was an offer for Erin to pitch a story for an upcoming episode on Disney Junior.

"To meet someone like Shea and maybe have a chance, how many people actually have their dreams come true?" Erin's dad said. "We're excited about it, you can tell!"

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
23rd Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K
Did the groundhog see his shadow?
Message in bottle from Englishman found on NJ beach
'Get off your phone': Daycare touches nerves with cellphone sign
More Society
Top Stories
KKK flyers found in 2 Chicago suburbs
Doctor stranded after President Trump's travel ban returns to Chicago
Police: Suspect dead after fatal Monee shooting
Drew Peterson's son says father 'probably' killed his wives
PHOTOS: Shedd Aquarium welcomes bigfin reef squids
Wauconda High School evacuated due to possible bomb threat
Corrections Officer 'Saved Lives' Before Dying in Hostage Situation: Union
Show More
Holocaust survivors fear for refugees affected by Trump ban
Woman allegedly kicked off flight over big breasts
Trump asks people to pray for 'Apprentice' ratings, Schwarzenegger response: 'Let's switch jobs'
Trump proclaims February 'African American History Month'
Dog killed after biting Chicago Police officer in Pilsen
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Dangerous gas leaks
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Holocaust survivors fear for refugees affected by Trump ban
Doctor stranded after President Trump's travel ban returns to Chicago
More Video