Naperville writer with cerebral palsy gets dream meeting with Disney

A young writer in Chicago's western suburbs is pursuing her dreams of writing and making movies.Even though cerebral palsy has confined her to a wheelchair and left her unable to speak, Erin Feeney has always followed her heart. An avid writer, the Naperville native has already published fairy tales."It's been a dream of hers to write for Disney," said her dad. "She's loved Disney since she was two or three years old."Having heard about Erin's dream to write for Disney, she and her dad were invited to see Disney's Follow Your Heart and attend a behind the scenes meeting with a best-selling author whose credits include Follow Your Heart and Disney Junior's Doc McStuffins."I was able to read her work before, she's a very talented writer," said Shea Fontana, author of Disney Junior's Doc McStuffins. "It's amazing to sit down and share this passion I have and she has and talk about writing."There were a few other surprises for Erin, including a visit by one of her favorite Disney princesses. But the ultimate happy ending to this fairy tale was an offer for Erin to pitch a story for an upcoming episode on Disney Junior."To meet someone like Shea and maybe have a chance, how many people actually have their dreams come true?" Erin's dad said. "We're excited about it, you can tell!"