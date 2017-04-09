NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Chicago native creates foundation to honor murdered father

Chicago native Tenisha Taylor Bell was just 5-years-old when her father was robbed and killed on his way home from church. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago native Tenisha Taylor Bell was just 5-years-old when her father was robbed and killed on his way home from church.

The killers were 15, 19 and 21 years old.

Bell went on to pay tribute to her father with a foundation she's started to help young, African-American men.

On Tuesday, Bell presented a check to South Shore High School student DeShawn Thomas.

Talking about how she has turned tragedy to triumph is Tenisha Taylor Bell.

For more information on the Ezekiel Taylor Scholarship Foundation, visit www.eztaylor.org.

Part 1:

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago native Tenisha Taylor Bell was just 5-years-old when her father was robbed and killed on his way home from church.



Part 2:

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago native Tenisha Taylor Bell was just 5-years-old when her father was robbed and killed on his way home from church.

Related Topics:
societycommunitynewsviewscharitymurderChicagoSouth Shore
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Legalizing marijuana in Illinois
Newsviews: Overdue property taxes
Newsviews: Affordable housing
Newsviews: Mercy Home
More newsviews
SOCIETY
Black Women's Expo returns to Chicago
Utah girl with Alopecia dazzles at school's 'crazy hair day'
Black Women's Expo continues Saturday at McCormick Place
Woman gets head stuck in closed subway door
More Society
Top Stories
Church bombings in Egypt kill 43, wound dozens
Man killed in Elmwood Park gas station shoot-out
Police: Wrong-way driver cited after Old Town chase, crash
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in South Holland
Father, son shoot each other in argument over who would walk dog
Police searching for driver of stolen SUV after Lake Forest crash
2 dead, 15 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Not so silent night: Dallas emergency siren system hacked
Sunday marks 2-year anniversary of deadly Fairdale tornado
Blackhawks to play Predators in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Daily Herald: Archdiocese of Chicago launching plan to share parish resources
Nationwide health tour begins in Chicago
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos