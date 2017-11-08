SOCIETY

Former President Barack Obama to report for jury duty in Cook County

Former President barack Obama will report for jury duty at a Cook County courthouse Wednesday. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former President Barack Obama will be back in town Wednesday to perform a civic duty.

Security will be heightened at the Daley Center in Chicago's Loop. That's where sources said the former president will report for jury duty.

Just last week, at his foundation summit in Chicago, Obama extolled the values of public service. He has long been outspoken about the importance of civic engagement.

Presumably, just like the rest of us called to jury duty in Cook County, the former president will be paid $17.20 for his day of service.

It's safe to say Obama will be highest profile person on jury duty in the county's recent history.
