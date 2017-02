Itching for a change of scenery? U.S. News & World Reports has released its 2017 ranking of the country's 25 best cities to live in In compiling the list, the magazine examined each city's job market, cost of living, crime rate, quality of education and quality of healthcare.There are three cities in the Midwest on the list: Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. is No. 17; Madison, Wis. is No. 18, Grand Rapids, Mich. is No. 19 and Omaha, Nebraska rounds out the list at No. 25.