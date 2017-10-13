NEW YORK --The New York City Department of Sanitation came through for a man who made an expensive mistake.
Officials say the man called the Sanitation Manhattan Borough in a panic Tuesday, saying he accidentally threw out a diamond engagement ring into the trash on East 34th Street.
That triggered a valuable search, and workers went through tons of garbage in the collection truck.
Eventually, they found the treasure. Other than the smell, the ring was in perfect condition. It just needed a good cleaning.