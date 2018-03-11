South Side Irish Parade to honor Cmdr. Paul Bauer

The 40th annual South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade, which kicks off Sunday morning in the Beverly neighborhood, will honor Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer who was fatally shot last month.The parade starts at noon and marches down South Western Avenue.This year's grand marshal is Special Olympics Chicago, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.Irish heritage will also be on display Sunday at the North Side Irish Parade. The 15th annual parade also starts at noon at 6634 West Raven Street.