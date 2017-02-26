WE DAY

Students excited for WE Day

WE Day Illinois will bring together students and educators from more than 525 schools across the state.

ROSEMONT, Ill. --
More than 15,000 young people from around Illinois are flocking to the Allstate Arena on March 1, 2017 for the inspiring WE Day event.

The fun will be hosted by Shay Mitchell and will feature guest speakers like Buzz Aldrin, Xzibit, and Monique Coleman, as well as performances by Grace VanderWaal, Celebrity Marauders, Jordan Smith and more. WE Day is part of WE-an organization that brings people together and to change the world locally and globally.
WE Day Illinois will bring together students and educators from more than 525 schools across the state. More than half of attendees come from Chicago Public Schools and nearly 70 percent are low-income youth, all making remarkable social change in their communities. You can't buy a ticket to WE Day. Students from across the country earn their way by the actions they take on one local and one global cause of their choice. WE Day is free of charge to students and teachers, thanks to the generous support of The Allstate Foundation.

Francie Richards, the Director of WE Day Illinois, and Daisy Garcia, the Youth Co-Chair of WE Day Illinois, sat down with Eyewitness News to talk about the upcoming event and its impact on communities across the state.

WE Day Illinois
Date: March 1, 2017

Hours: 9 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
Address: Allstate Arena
Admission/ Ticket Prices: FREE - Students earn their way through service
