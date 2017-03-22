The Ñ Beat: March 25, 2017

ABC 7's Emmy Award-winning "The Ñ Beat," airs Saturday, March 25 at 6:00 p.m.Hosted by Stacey Baca with special contributions by ABC 7's Tanja Babich, Rob Elgas, Michelle Gallardo, John Garcia and Roz Varon, THE Ñ BEAT is a rich tapestry of stories highlighting the contributions of Chicago's vibrant Latino community. The half-hour program covers everything from business to education to food and the arts. Baca hosts this edition of the THE Ñ BEAT from 'The Miracle Center,' a Logan Square theatre and arts center, Saturday, March 25 at 6:00 pm with an encore presentation on Saturday, April 1 at 4:30 pm and Sunday, April 9 at 4:30 pm. THE Ñ BEAT is an Emmy Award winning series of special programs produced by ABC 7 Chicago.What began as a search for something to sell at a school crafts fair turned into a big business for one pre-teen from Mundelein, Illinois. This edition of THE Ñ BEAT profiles Felix Castillo's entrepreneurial spirit as he and his co-CEO mother grew their bakery from a small, home kitchen-based operation to a successful company with its own production facility. Felix's Famous Cookies includes a variety of Polvorones or sugary shortbread cookies that can be purchased online and at locations around Chicagoland.She grew up in Miami and later Angelina Bastidas earned the distinction of becoming one of Top Chef's youngest competitors. She is now one of Bucktown's newest executive chefs. THE Ñ BEAT explores Angelina Bastidas' road to success and how she is bringing a new and fresh twist to AMK Kitchen Bar's classic comfort food.Next, THE Ñ BEAT visits Lincolnshire's 'Marriott Theatre' to catch up with actress, Lillian Castillo. Born in Puerto Rico, Castillo lived in Utah and on the East Coast before finding a home in the Chicago theatre community. Castillo is currently performing as Lisa in the Marriott Theatre's production of Mamma Mia!Castillo isn't the only talent currently in rehearsals for a show. The talented student-performers at 'The Miracle Center' are in the midst of preparations for their late spring production of Hairspray Jr. 'The Miracle Center' started as a summer camp based out of founder, Mary Santana's, basement. Since those early days, it has grown into a thriving organization providing year-round theatre and arts programs to children and families from across Chicago.This half-hour special profiles Claudia Castro, the head of the Chicago Hispanic Lawyers Association of Illinois. Latinos remain one of the fastest growing groups in the U.S. yet, they account for only four percent of the nation's attorneys. And when it comes to 'Latinas' in the ranks of U.S. lawyers, that number shrinks to a dismal 1-percent! But Castro defied some enormous odds to earn her way into that elite circle and she's working hard to see that others do the same!Since opening its doors in 1870, Chicago's Erie House has been educating and empowering members of numerous Chicago communities through after-school and educational programming that services the whole family."The Ñ Beat" will be available on-demand right here at www.abc7chicago.com"The Ñ Beat" is produced by Rubye Lane and Holly Grisham.