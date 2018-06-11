Source: Woman, 81, beaten to death, put in storage bin on Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 81-year-old woman was found beaten to death and placed in a storage bin in Chicago's Rosemoor neighborhood, a source tells ABC7.

Chicago police were on the scene Sunday shortly before noon at a home in the Rosemoor neighborhood in the 1000-block of South Forest Avenue.

Police said the 81-year-old woman was found with "severe trauma to her body." Police did not give her specific injuries and right now we don't know how long she may have been in that storage bin before police found her.

She was pronounced dead and this is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities have not released the woman's name.

Area South detectives are investigating.
