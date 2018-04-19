Chicago police are searching for an attacker after a woman who sources said is a letter carrier was sexually abused in the Ashburn neighborhood.Police said a 29-year-old woman was sexually abused inside a building in the 3300-block of West 79th Street Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m.Sources said that the victim in this case is a United States Postal Service worker.Police said the victim was approached by a man in his 20s and grabbed from behind. The man stuck his hand up her shirt and touched her inappropriately.The letter carrier was able to fend off the attacker, who ran off after the attack, police said. A detailed description of the suspect has not been released by police.