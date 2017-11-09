Blackhawks unveil new training and community facility

The Blackhawks unveiled their new training facility Thursday, emphasizing its dual purpose of serving the Chicago community at large."We'll only practice five percent of the time," explained team chairman Rocky Wirtz, standing on what will soon be an ice rink for Blackhawks training."The other 95 percent of the time will be for the community."The $70 million space-- just blocks from the United Center-- boasts a second ice rink devoted to youth hockey. The Blackhawks organization has invested in programs to introduce more kids to the sport, provide equipment and teach them the game.Locker rooms, workout space and classrooms reflect that commitment to healthy living as well as hockey. There's also a puck-shooting range (think of a baseball batting cage) that challenges players to hit a light-up target.Going beyond hockey, kids will have an opportunity to get STEM education as well.The Blackhawks have plenty of private space, too, including a spacious dining area, hot tubs and workout room.We take you behind the scenes in the videos below.