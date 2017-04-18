Chicago Sky's new player Stefanie Dolson talks about new season

One of the newest member of the Chicago Sky, Stefanie Dolson, discussed life in Chicago and the upcoming Sky season.
The Chicago Sky kick off their season on May 14 in Minnesota but you can catch them at home on May 19 when they take on Atlanta at the Allstate Arena.
For tickets, visit: http://sky.wnba.com/tickets/
Catch Stefanie and members of the Sky at the "Advancing Chicago's Youth" Gala on June 21.
