WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago Sky's new player Stefanie Dolson talks about new season

EMBED </>More News Videos

Chicago Sky's Stefanie Dolson (WLS)

One of the newest member of the Chicago Sky, Stefanie Dolson, discussed life in Chicago and the upcoming Sky season.

The Chicago Sky kick off their season on May 14 in Minnesota but you can catch them at home on May 19 when they take on Atlanta at the Allstate Arena.

For tickets, visit: http://sky.wnba.com/tickets/

Catch Stefanie and members of the Sky at the "Advancing Chicago's Youth" Gala on June 21.
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS
Related Topics:
sportsWindy City LIVEChicago Sky
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Ji, What a Find: BLT sandwiches at Cafe Marie-Jeanne and Fat Shallot
Laurence Fishburne, Larenz Tate host new podcast called 'Bronzeville'
International star Eugenio Derbez talks about 'How to be a Latin lover'
Disney's 'Born in China' opens April 21
More Windy City LIVE
SPORTS
Despite getting booed, Rajon Rondo says Celtics fans 'are great'
Celtics trying to avoid 0-2 hole vs. Bulls
Yanks carry 8-game win streak into Game 2 vs. White Sox
MLB receives overall C+ in racial, gender hiring practices
More Sports
Top Stories
Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens shot, killed himself
Trump to sign immigration labor order during Wisconsin visit
Teacher accused of having sex with student; stolen property, edibles found in car
McDonald's, Cinnabon, Hooters offer Tax Day freebies
Schaumburg woman found strangled; search for killer continues
Teen turns self in after brother critically shot by police; both accused in murder
2 killed in Back of the Yards gas station shooting
Show More
Mountain lion gets in house, snatches dog from room with sleeping child
Police: Reward offered after mom of 3 killed on way to 1st day of new job
Sisters demand mom stay in prison after pardon from orchestrating husband's 1994 murder
Baby questioned as 'terrorist' after paperwork error
Man charged in shooting of parolee celebrating release in Minooka
More News
Top Video
Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens shot, killed himself
Blagojevich attorneys return to appeals court in effort to reduce sentence
Trump to sign immigration labor order during Wisconsin visit
Schaumburg woman found strangled; search for killer continues
More Video