Chicago White Sox single-game tickets on sale Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago White Sox fans will be able to buy tickets Friday to see their favorite team play at Guaranteed Rate Field on the city's South Side.
Single-game tickets will be available for purchase at 10 a.m.
Fans can buy them online at whitesox.com, over the phone at 1-866-769-4263 or at the box office, which is located at 333 West 35th Street in Chicago.
The box office is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The Sox's season opener is April 3.