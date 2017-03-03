SPORTS

Chicago White Sox single-game tickets on sale Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago White Sox fans will be able to buy tickets Friday to see their favorite team play at Guaranteed Rate Field on the city's South Side.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase at 10 a.m.

Fans can buy them online at whitesox.com, over the phone at 1-866-769-4263 or at the box office, which is located at 333 West 35th Street in Chicago.

The box office is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Sox's season opener is April 3.
