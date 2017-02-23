Cubs fans swing at chance to win free tickets

Hit one out of our mobile ballpark at Millennium Park (South Promenade) for a chance to score tickets from 12-1 p.m. today! #HitForMobileTix pic.twitter.com/MEW2Db89bU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 23, 2017

The Cubs hit the jackpot last year and on Thursday, their fans were hoping to do the same. Hundreds of fans got a chance to score free tickets - the only thing they had to do was hit a home run!Hundreds of people found the Cubs were giving away coveted tickets to fans who could hit a whiffle ball home run at Millennium Park.The surprise event was a promotion for the start of single-game tickets, which go on sale Friday morning. The team even provided hotdogs, pizza and souvenirs!If you hit the bus - about 45 feet from the plate - it counts as a home run and you score tickets. Laura Yappeli looked pretty comfortable with a bat in her hands but she came up short."I played softball for basically my entire life, but it's a lot harder than it looks," Yappeli said.Brokers say demand this season is off the charts."It's unbelievable. They started calling the day after the World Series," said Steve Buzil, SitClose Tickets."Lots of people waiting to get season tickets. Demand has been just tremendous," Cubs Vice President Colin Faulkner said.It's a long way from whiffle ball to another World Series, but that's exactly what these fans are hoping for.