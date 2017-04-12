SPORTS

Cubs get World Series rings at Wrigley before Dodgers game

The Cubs' rings ceremony starts at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, before the LA Dodgers game at Wrigley. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Cubs players will get their World Series rings Wednesday night during a pregame ceremony at Wrigley Field before their game against the LA Dodgers.

Both the ceremony and game will be broadcast live on ABC 7 starting at 6:20 p.m.
The World Series champions finally get their World Series rings tonight, a time-honored tradition that?s been a long time coming for the Cubs.



"It's important to wear it and show it off. It was a long time to get that, so. And we should all be very proud of it. I'm a big believer that if you accomplish something like that show it off. I mean, we did it. And I'm sure that right when we get it all of us will be wearing it all the time, but as time goes on hopefully we have more on our fingers," said Kris Bryant.

Each ring includes 108 diamonds, though the exact design is a closely guarded secret. Each diamond represents a year since the Cubs last won a World Series in 1908.

Replica rings abound on the streets of Wrigleyville, but no one knows for sure what the real thing looks like. The Cubs teased the design on their Twitter page Wednesday morning.


The rings were taken from a bank vault to Wrigley Field in an armored car, locked cases and protected by armed guards. They arrived at the park Tuesday.

The players will be among the very first to see them. Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts would not reveal much Monday, but he did say the design was a collaborative effort.

"We basically, with the rings, you kind of like try to think of some guidelines and then we turned it over to a committee of players. And they put in a lot of the symbols that they think is important. So it'll be interesting, when it comes out, to show people all the things that the players thought were important to put in the ring," Ricketts said.

The Cubs selected 20 fans in a contest to present the rings Wednesday night.

