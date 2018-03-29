SPORTS

Cubs, White Sox announce Opening Day lineups

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Cubs and White Sox have announced their lineups for Opening Day.

The Cubs are playing the Marlins in Miami at 11:40 a.m.

Center fielder Ian Happ will lead off for the Cubs, followed by third baseman Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, catcher Willson Contreras, left fielder Kyle Schwarber, shortstop Addison Russell, right fielder Jason Heyward, second baseman Javy Baez and pitcher Jon Lester.

The Chicago White Sox are in Kansas City to play the Royals at 3:15 p.m.

Second baseman Yoan Moncada will bat leadoff for the Sox, followed by right fielder Avisail Garcia, first baseman Jose Abreu, designated hitter Matt Davidson, left fielder Nicky Delmonico, catcher Welington Castillo, shortstop Tim Anderson, third baseman Yolmer Sanchez and center fielder Adam Engel. James Shields will take the mound as the Sox starting pitcher.



The March 29 start date is the earliest in the history of Major League Baseball, not including international openers. It is also the first time all teams are scheduled to play on Opening Day since 1968. However, Cincinnati did postpone because of rain.

The Cubs Home Opener takes place on April 9, and you can watch that on ABC7.
