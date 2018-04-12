Edison Park school raises money for Humboldt Broncos' families

A show of support from hockey fans stretches far beyond the small Canadian community of Humboldt, which was shaken just days ago by a horrific auto crash that killed 15, including members of its youth hockey team the Humboldt Broncos. Here in Chicago, an Edison Park community is raising money for the victims' families."My mom said 'how would you feel if that was you and your teammates on a bus,'" said St. Juliana School second-grader Conor McAullife of the school-wide event, Thursday.Students had the option to wear hockey gear instead of their school uniforms if they donated at least a dollar. In total, the school raised over $1,100, according to the school principal, Margie Marshall."It hits home for them that this could happen anywhere," she said of her school's community, which includes several hockey players."They lost a lot of their friends and their families are really sad probably," reflected fourth-grader Joe Gariti.The outpouring of support stretches from the NHL to amateur hockey lovers using #PutoutYourSticks to let the people of Humboldt know everyone is on their team.All of the money collected at St. Juliana School is being donated to a GoFundMe page supporting the Humboldt Broncos' families in their time of need.