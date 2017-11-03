SPORTS

Friday Flyover 2017: Vote for your favorite school!

It's high school football playoff time, which means it's also the return of the Friday Flyover Vote on ABC7 Eyewitness News.

For nearly two months, before the weekend's big high school football matchups, ABC7 broadcast live from a local high school along with Chopper 7 HD.

The vote will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

What does the winner get? A trophy! That's right - an actual trophy, provided by B. Gunther & Company, Inc., 4742 Main Street, in Lisle.

Take a look back at these displays from our fabulous schools!

PHOTOS: Friday Flyover Competition


WATCH THE VIDEOS:

Michigan City High School
This week, we feature Michigan City High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports.


West Aurora High School
This week, we feature West Aurora High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports.


Portage High School
This week, we feature Portage High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports.


Conant High School
This week, we feature Conant High School on ABC7?s Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports.


Rich South High School
This week, we feature Rich South High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!


Elgin High School
This week, we feature Elgin High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!


Lincoln-Way East High School
This week, we feature Lincoln-Way East High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!


Brother Rice, Mother McAuley high schools
This week, we feature Brother Rice and Mother McAuley high schools on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports.




Thanks again to our trophy provider:
B. Gunther & Company, Inc.

4742 Main Street
Lisle, Illinois 60532
630-969-5595
www.bgunther.com

If you want us to come to your school for a Friday Flyover next year, go to our ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page and let us know or use #FridayFlyover on Twitter.

2016's winner Huntley High School
Huntley High School wins Friday Flyover
2015's winner Plainfield South High School
Plainfield South High School wins ABC7's Friday Flyover!
2014's winner Joliet Central High School
Joliet Central High School wins Friday Flyover!
2013's winner, Joliet West High School
