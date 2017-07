EMBED >More News Videos Retired NBA player Kendall Gill and Ice Cube played a game of basketball (with ice balls) on WCL on July 20, 2017.

Rapper and actor Ice Cube stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about the BIG3, an American professional basketball 3-on-3 league.The oldest player in the league, 15-year NBA veteran Kendall Gill, chatted about his basketball career and the BIG3.The BIG3 will be playing at the UIC Pavilion on Sun., July 23.For tickets, please visit: big3.com