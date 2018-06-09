  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Justify wins Belmont Stakes to become 13th Triple Crown winner

Triple Crown hopeful Justify gallops around the main track during a workout at Belmont Park, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. ((AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Justify won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday to become 13th Triple Crown winner and second in four years.

A crowd of roughly 90,000 fans and bettors around the world expected Justify to win the Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner opened at the 4-5 favorite with about an hour to go before the Belmont Stakes. The next best choices were 6-1 odds shared by Bravazo and Hofburn. Bravazo finished second in the Preakness and Hofburg was sired by Tapit, whose sons have won two of the last races in the Belmont, which is run at a 1 1/2 mile.

This was the first time Justify ran on a dry track. He won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness on sloppy tracks after heavy rain fell.

Justify beat nine rivals in the 150th Belmont, and Bob Baffert is the second trainer to win the Triple Crown twice. He did so in 2015 with American Pharoah, a colt that ended a 37-year drought.
