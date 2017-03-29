Media gets look at White Sox ballpark updates

Opening day for the White Sox is just a few days away, when South Siders take on the Detroit Tigers.When fans return to the ballpark this season, they're going to see much more than just a new name on the marquee.Welcome to Guaranteed Rate Field."Guaranteed Rate... they obviously have the naming rights. We're at Guaranteed Rate Field, we're also standing in Guaranteed Rate Club," said Sheena Quinn, White Sox director of public relations.So once you get used to the new name, relax. Grab a beer. Just check out the bar - there's one option after another."We brought in 38 breweries, 75 flavors," said Joe Nigro, general manager. "It's going to be something to see, something to experience."And they've added a Kraft Kave - there are craft beers galore! Any suggestions?"Start with a 312, move on to a 4 Star Pils, move onto a Green Line, and end it with a Sofie," said Ken Stout, Goose Island Beer Company president.You'll also see some new beer hangouts, like the Casa Modelo bar space."We're actually the #2 beer here in Chicago," said Jennifer Dohm, Modelo Especial USA. "So we really think White Sox fans are really going to enjoy the sponsorship. It's exciting for us. We're actually based here in Chicago... in the U.S. So it's a perfect fit for us in our hometown."And how about the food? The 16-inch Brisket Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese topped with onions, of course. And there are other options - the Southside Burger and The Heater, which is a jalapeno and cheddar sausage."Tacos are a huge favorite. No one can go wrong with tacos. We have a variety. We have steak tacos, chicken tacos, fish tacos," said Sonia Respeto, executive chef, Levy Restaurants.And another item - the Wok Off Noodles."The noodles are great. It's a nice little addition in a flavor profile that we don't have here at the ballpark. We're taking it from our neighbors at Chinatown, that's close by," said Rebecca Spalding, operations manager.And if you need to top it off with something sweet, try the mini-doughnuts. Oh yeah, there's baseball too!"I kind of follow the line that our new skipper, Rick Renteria, says here," Quinn said. "We're going to take care of #1 here at the ballpark, and focus on baseball and making ourselves a good team."