SPORTS

Michelle Obama posthumously presents Arthur Ashe Courage Award to Eunice Kennedy Shriver

Former first lady Michelle Obama and athletes present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Former first lady Michelle Obama honored late Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver at the 2017 ESPYS with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

"Eunice Kennedy Shriver was a passionate champion for those with developmental challenges, empowering them to fulfill their highest potential," Obama said in a statement. "Her work to promote inclusion and acceptance transformed the lives of countless young athletes and inspired us all. I am incredibly honored to present this award to her son to celebrate her life's work."

Kennedy Shriver, who died in 2009, was the sister of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy. She founded the Special Olympics in 1968.

The courage award is given annually to someone who portrays exceptional courage and character, much like tennis legend Arthur Ashe did. Beyond the tennis court, Ashe was an avid human rights campaigner.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsespy awardsESPNmichelle obama
Load Comments
SPORTS
Israel Del Toro receives Pat Tillman Award at ESPYS
Jarrius Robertson honored with Jimmy V Perseverance Award at ESPYS
2017 ESPY winners
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
More Sports
Top Stories
Flooding, power outage forces evacuation of Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital
Suspect arrested again in search for 4 missing Pa. men
Libertyville house leveled by explosion
Gas tax hike hidden in Illinois budget
Boy, 17, charged in killing of Glenview teen, is suspect in another shooting
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Chicago aviation police decertified by state
Show More
Bill Murray accepts ESPY Award after Cubs win
Security lapse leaks data from millions of Verizon customers
3 vehicles stolen from parking lot of South Side Ford plant
Kid Rock teases run for US Senate in Michigan
Grandma-to-be dies in stabbing-hammer attack as pregnant daughter tries to help
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos