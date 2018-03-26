SPORTS

Zeke Upshaw, NBA G League player from Chicago, dies after collapsing on court

Hofstra's Zeke Upshaw attempts a shot over the defense of Louisville's Montrezl Harrell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Nov. 12, 2013, in Louisville. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --
Zeke Upshaw, a swingman for the Detroit Pistons' G League affiliate who collapsed on the court during a game over the weekend, died Monday.

Upshaw, 26, died at a hospital, the Grand Rapids Drive said. No cause was disclosed. He collapsed Saturday night near the end of a game against the Long Island Nets.

Upshaw's mother, Jewel Upshaw, released a statement thanking the team and fans. Team owner Steve Jbara says the Grand Rapids area was fortunate to enjoy Upshaw's commitment to the community, especially children.

Malcolm Turner, the G League's president, said the league is devastated by Upshaw's death and extended the league's condolences to Upshaw's family and friends.

"Zeke was an outstanding young man whose powerful belief in himself and uncommon perseverance led to a successful professional basketball career. A beloved member of the Grand Rapids Drive, Zeke's continuous improvement and tireless work ethic were hallmarks of his career," he said in a news release.

Upshaw had scored 11 points to help the Drive earn a playoff spot with the 101-99 victory Saturday.

He was in his second season with the Drive. The 6-foot-6 guard/forward from Chicago played three seasons at Illinois State University and finished his college career at Hofstra.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportssportsbasketballu.s. & worldChicagoMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
White Sox rehire groundskeeper who wrongly spent 23 years in prison
Exonerated man returns to job as White Sox groundskeeper
Ex-White Sox player Albert Belle arrested for indecent exposure
Former MLB infielder Munenori Kawasaki set to retire
More Sports
Top Stories
3 family members killed in Des Plaines crash ID'd
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire in Gary: 'I didn't want to die'
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
Exonerated man returns to job as White Sox groundskeeper
Wife speaks after man allegedly took teen to Mexico
Woman fatally struck by car on NW Side
1 killed, 18 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Woman raped while walking dog in Hammond, police say
Show More
Man wanted for punching, taunting 5-year-old on NYC subway
Eisenhower Expressway construction leads to lane, exit closure through 2019
13 dogs killed in Hampshire fire
Ex-White Sox player Albert Belle arrested for indecent exposure
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos