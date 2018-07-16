SPORTS

Special Olympics Unified Cup kicks off Tuesday

Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Uniting the world in the name of sports, the competition and celebration for the 50th Anniversary of the Special Olympics is about to get underway.

Athletes from around the world are in Chicago to compete in the first-ever Special Olympics Unified Cup, which is a week-long soccer tournament combining Special Olympians and Unified partners in intense competition.

"A Unified partner is somebody that is interested in soccer and wants to be playing with some of our Special Olympics athletes. A Unified partner is an equally-contributing member of the team, just like our Special Olympics athletes," Special Olympics Director of Youth Initiative Jennifer Marcello said.

Athletes with and without intellectual disabilities make up the men's and women's teams from Illinois that will take on teams from around the world.

"It's Illinois versus the world! That's what we're kind of saying. There are three male teams from the United States and one female team. We actually have the only female team representing the United States," Marcello said.

Cori Hoekstra is a senior at Homewood Flossmore High School and has been volunteering with the Special Olympics since she was 6 years old. She said she's ready and exited to take part in the games as a Unified partner.

"It's exciting! It's been a great experience, not only getting to know not only some of the partners on the team and Unified athletes, but now getting to know other countries that are also participating in it, is fun," Hoekstra said.

This is the moment long-time Special Olympian Ryan McDonough has been waiting for.

"One of the most things I'm excited about is, I've seen the variety of competition. This is something that we don't get to experience often. Who says they get to play France in their first round? Not often you can say that at any time of the day," McDonough said. "I feel like we are ready for it and we can beat anyone in our way."

Competition starts Tuesday for the Unified Cup at CIBC Fire Pitch. All the games are free and open to the public.

Visit www.specialolympics.org to check out the complete event schedule for this year's Special Olympics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsspecial olympicsyouth soccersoccerathletesu.s. & worldChicagoIrving Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former Senators, Flyers, Blackhawks goalie Ray Emery dead
ESPN to honor Nassar sexual abuse survivors at ESPYS
5-on-5: Summer league's best and most surprising rookies
Sources: Jabari Parker signs 2-year, $40M deal with Bulls
More Sports
Top Stories
More protests expected after body cam video released of South Shore police shooting
CVS managers involved in Chicago coupon incident 'no longer employed'
Flower shop owner killed in Belmont Cragin hit and run
Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped
Muslim children asked to leave public swimming pool
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Amazon Prime Day: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals
Baby died from ingesting mother's drug-laced breast milk, DA says
Show More
Get 2 Portillo's hot dogs for only $5 this week
Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families
Police release video of Ashburn carjacking suspects
2 boys, ages 11 and 13, charged after South Elgin trolley museum burglary
More News