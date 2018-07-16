Special Olympics Unified Cup kicks off Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Uniting the world in the name of sports, the competition and celebration for the 50th Anniversary of the Special Olympics is about to get underway.
Athletes from around the world are in Chicago to compete in the first-ever Special Olympics Unified Cup, which is a week-long soccer tournament combining Special Olympians and Unified partners in intense competition.
"A Unified partner is somebody that is interested in soccer and wants to be playing with some of our Special Olympics athletes. A Unified partner is an equally-contributing member of the team, just like our Special Olympics athletes," Special Olympics Director of Youth Initiative Jennifer Marcello said.
Athletes with and without intellectual disabilities make up the men's and women's teams from Illinois that will take on teams from around the world.
"It's Illinois versus the world! That's what we're kind of saying. There are three male teams from the United States and one female team. We actually have the only female team representing the United States," Marcello said.
Cori Hoekstra is a senior at Homewood Flossmore High School and has been volunteering with the Special Olympics since she was 6 years old. She said she's ready and exited to take part in the games as a Unified partner.
"It's exciting! It's been a great experience, not only getting to know not only some of the partners on the team and Unified athletes, but now getting to know other countries that are also participating in it, is fun," Hoekstra said.
This is the moment long-time Special Olympian Ryan McDonough has been waiting for.
"One of the most things I'm excited about is, I've seen the variety of competition. This is something that we don't get to experience often. Who says they get to play France in their first round? Not often you can say that at any time of the day," McDonough said. "I feel like we are ready for it and we can beat anyone in our way."
Competition starts Tuesday for the Unified Cup at CIBC Fire Pitch. All the games are free and open to the public.
Visit www.specialolympics.org to check out the complete event schedule for this year's Special Olympics.