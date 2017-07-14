SPORTS

White Sox celebrating Illini, Game of Thrones

Baseball is back Friday night after the All-Star break. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Baseball is back Friday night after the All-Star break.

Both Chicago teams are hoping for a strong second half of the season. A lot of that has to do with the fans.

Sheena Quinn with the White Sox joined ABC7 Friday morning. Illini Night is Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Saturday is White Sox cap giveaway and Wednesday is "Game of Thrones" night. Fans can also sit on a replica iron throne.

And just announced, on July 29, the White Sox are celebrating 100 years since the 1917 World Series.

For more information, visit WhiteSox.com.
