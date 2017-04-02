SPORTS

White Sox, Cubs set Opening Day rosters

With the Major League Baseball season underway, both of Chicago's baseball teams have set their 25-man Opening Day rosters.

The Cubs start the season Sunday night in St. Louis against the Cardinals. Jon Lester will be pitching for the Cubs against Cardinals' starter Carlos Martinez.

The White Sox will get their 2017 season underway by taking on the Detroit Tigers on Monday in Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox will send Jose Quintana to the mound to square off against the Tigers' Justin Verlander.

CUBS ROSTER

Pitchers: RHP Carl Edwards Jr. RHP Koji Uehara, RHP Kyle Hendricks, LHP Jon Lester, LHP Brett Anderson, LHP Mike Montgomery, RHP John Lackey, RHP Pedro Strop, RHP Jake Arrieta, RHP Justin Grimm, RHP Hector Rondon and RHP Wade Davis. LHP Brian Duensing will start the season on the 10-day disabled list.

Infielders: Tommy La Stella, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Ben Zobrist, Addison Russell and Anthony Rizzo.

Outfielders: Albert Almora Jr., Kyle Schwarber, Matt Szcur, Jason Heyward and Jon Jay.

Catchers: Willson Contreras and Miguel Montero.

WHITE SOX ROSTER

Pitchers: Dylan Covey, Miguel Gonzalez, Derek Holland, Dan Jennings, Nate Jones, Jake Petricka, Zach Putnam, Jose Quintana, David Robertson, James Shields, Anthony Swarzak,and Michael Ynoa. Juan Minaya and Carlos Rodon will start the season on the 10-day disabled list.

Infielders: Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Cody Asche, Matt Davidson, Todd Frazier, Leury Garcia Tyler Saladino and Yolmer Sanchez.

Outfielders: Melky Cabrera, Avisail Garcia and Jacob May. Charlie Tilson will start the season on the 10-day disabled list.

Catchers: Omar Narvaez, Geovany Soto.
