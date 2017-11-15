CHICAGO (WLS) --The spokesperson for the Cook County State's Attorney's office said they will vacate the convictions of 15 defendants Thursday, all of which are connected to arrests made by one former Chicago police sergeant.
Spokesman Robert Foley said State's Attorney Kim Foxx's Conviction Integrity Unit have been reviewing claims of wrongful convictions involving arrest made by Sergeant Ronald Watts and officers working under his command, and found a pattern of narcotics arrests that "raise serious concerns about the validity of the resulting convictions" for 15 defendants.
Foley said the State's Attorney's Office will vacate those convictions.
The Exoneration Project, which filed a consolidated petition requesting the exoneration of the defendants, said charges are expected to be dismissed against the men at a 9:30 a.m. hearing Thursday.
The men alleged Watts and his officers planted drugs on them, framed them and then falsified police reports.
Watts and one officer working under him were federally indicted in 2012 and later pled guilty. The Exoneration Project said it found 1,000 arrests by Watts and 501 convictions, and that to date 26 of those convictions have been investigated and overturned. The group said it expects to present more cases to the Conviction Integrity Unit for investigation and review.
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office has dropped charges against and freed two men imprisoned for nearly 30 years each in the past two days.