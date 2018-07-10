Suspect wanted in Family Dollar armed robbery in Merrillville

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Merrillville, Ind. (WLS)

By
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) --
Just a few minutes before closing time Saturday night at the Family Dollar in the 5400-block of Broadway in Merrillville, two men entered the store.

Police say they pretended to be customers before each man pulled a gun on the two clerks in the store.

Detective Sargent James Bogner says the robbery escalated quickly, with one of the suspects becoming violent with a clerk.

"One of these suspects grabbed a clerk, pushed her behind the counter and threw her to the ground and demanded money from the main safe," Bogner said.

Surveillance video from cameras in the store shows a suspect grabbing the clerk by the hair and dragging her behind the counter to the safe.

Police say once she tells him she can't open the safe, he hits her with his gun.

After several minutes, the suspects grab money out of two cash registers. Then they leave.

Merrillville police responded shortly after and with the help of a K9 unit from Crown Point, they tracked down one of the suspects, who was walking a few blocks away from the store.

Robert Kyler, 64, was taken into custody. Among the charges he faces are robbery and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say it's believed the second suspect got away in a car, and is still at-large.

They are hoping that anyone who recognizes him from the video will contact them.

"Hopefully with people's help, we get some kind of identification on him," Bogner said.

Investigators say there have been robberies at some other Family Dollar stores in the area. They are looking in to whether the crimes are related.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberysurveillance videoMerrillvilleIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man harasses woman at Cook County forest preserve, officer under investigation
Chicago native's murder in Mexico City raises crime questions
CPD officer dies after falling unconscious on duty at Far South Side station
Woman attacked by 2 dogs to be released from hospital 14 weeks later
7 CPD sergeants, officers honored for saving women in burning South Shore house
CPD officer involved in fatal shooting found not guilty in bar brawl case
Supreme Court nominee amping up abortion politics in Ill. governor's race
10 volunteer firefighters in North Carolina charged with arson
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot is $306 million for Tuesday's drawing
Thailand cave rescue: All 12 boys, soccer coach rescued
Whole Foods announces its Prime Day deal
McHenry VFW $2M Queen of Hearts drawing to be held Tuesday
More News