TECHNOLOGY

Facebook, Microsoft and Google ditch handgun emoji for water gun

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook, Microsoft and Google were among the last remaining tech giants that were still rendering the gun emoji as a firearm. (Microsoft, Facebook)

Danny Clemens
Facebook, Google and Microsoft are joining other tech giants in ditching their handgun emoji, choosing instead to render it on their platforms as a squirt gun.

Microsoft tweeted Wednesday that it was working to revamp its gun emoji "to reflect our values and the feedback we've received."


Emojis work much like fonts. The nonprofit Unicode Consortium oversees which emoji characters exist, but it's up to individual companies like Apple, Microsoft, Twitter and others to design their own emoji characters and decide exactly how they will render on their individual platforms.

That's the reason that Facebook will soon swap out its firearm emoji. A spokeswoman told ABC Saturday that the company made their decision so that users would have a consistent experience across platforms, citing the confusion that could result if a user thought they were sending a squirt gun that was actually rendered as a firearm for some users.

Google has already begun to roll out its updated emoji to Android users, Emojipedia reported earlier this week.

With those three changes, all six major tech companies that design their own emojis have committed to rendering water guns in place of firearms (or are already doing so). Apple first changed its handgun to a lime-green squirt gun in 2016. Samsung and Twitter also followed suit earlier this year and changed their handguns to squirt guns.

Emojipedia has compiled a graphic showing how the emoji has changed over the years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebookmicrosoftgunsemojisapplegooglesamsungtwittersocial mediainternet
TECHNOLOGY
Rapunzl app giving away $40K to help Chicago high schools
Vietnam Veteran gets new bionic hand
Japanese engineers create real-life Transformer robot
RoboKiller: New app turns your phone into a fortress against robocalls
More Technology
Top Stories
Mother of 3 found shot to death in Matteson
Man faces federal charge after alleged Gold Coast carjacking spree
R Kelly dropped from 'Love Jam' concert at UIC Pavilion
Thieves steal money, firearm from armored truck in NW Indiana
Terminally ill British boy dies after being taken off life support: Father
Mexican students allegedly dissolved in acid by rapper
Lawyer charged with impersonating judge found dead
Kris Bryant, Ben Zobrist return to lineup for Cubs
Show More
MoviePass changes: Fewer movies per month, same movie only once
Hearing scheduled Saturday in Jason Van Dyke police shooting case
Fire alarms distributed in Englewood as part of 'Sound the Alarm' effort
City of Chicago launches summer job and recreation fair for kids, young adults
Police: Suspect shot brother before carjacking spree across Chicago
More News